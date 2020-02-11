Girl rescued after 58 hours in earthquake rubble

Rescuers cheered as a 14-year-old girl is pulled from rubble, where she was trapped for 58 hours, after a powerful earthquake hit Izmir, Turkey.
0:46 | 11/02/20

