Girl with special needs among the dead in Hamas attack

ABC’s Britt Clennett spoke to one mother in Israel before learning that her 12-year-old daughter was found dead at the Gaza border after being taken from their kibbutz on Oct. 7.

October 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live