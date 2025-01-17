Grandson of 84-year-old Israeli hostage reacts to ceasefire agreement

Daniel Lifshitz, the grandson of hostage Oded Lifshitz, says he hopes to see his grandfather "very soon," given the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

January 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live