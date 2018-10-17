Transcript for Great White North goes green

And finally we want to go over to Canada because it has now become the second country to legalize. Matt recreational marijuana that is. More than a hundred stores are now open nationwide mark the Lanny. Is there outside one of them and mark. Looks like demand is pretty high. It really is it's incredible today to see just the excitement I'm standing outside of a forts when he premium market it's one of seventeen. Can of its shops that are opening up. In Alberta today at a wants to take a look at the lineup here you concede. There is about a hundred people that have lined up some of them camping out overnight said and a lot of them very excited to get. They're of first legal purchase of Canada's this morning you can seat outline of extends all the way down this parking lot here. And I am actually joined by Al lucky number one great here he is the very first person in line I want you guys to meet rig count Rick how long have you been here. I got here yesterday afternoon at about tree. It's incredibly you've been waiting so long to finally gets that your first purchaser what does this mean that to finally be able to do this. Yes as think it's been a long time coming there's a lot of benefits the pros weigh the cons. Think. It's gonna help a lot of people with health issues it's gonna help the government period a lot of revenue that is probably much needed for social programs. Some big swing and social policy that lays its been long time coming. And what do you think of just the turnout today it's pretty incredible to see how many people are here to do just the exact same thing and purchase that that Canada's. It's it's are impressive. I think as we get closer to the our. Maria C a few more people show up here I think we're probably at least over a hundred maybe battered warriors. It's pretty awesome. Well thanks very much Rick out Rick's gonna go I guess are ready to actually purchase some Canada's this store opens up in about south 45 minutes. And all these sores are regulated by the Alberta liquor gaming and candidates commission. They actually hope to roll up more than 250 stores across our province of Alberta within the first year of legalization so it is pretty incredible. All right mark well I'm guessing if there's a pizza place and that's shopping center also gonna see business increase after Elvis. Yes I can imagine so who. Mark millennia there from Calgary Canada mark thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.