Transcript for Green Beret killed in Afghanistan is identified

The Pentagon has confirmed a green beret from New Jersey has been killed in Afghanistan 33 year old Sargent Michael Goebel of Washington Township that's south Jersey. Died Sunday in Kunduz Province. The Defense Department is not commenting on how he died only that the incident remains under investigation. Coble was assigned to the first battalion seventh airborne special services group out of Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.