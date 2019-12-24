Green Beret killed in Afghanistan is identified

Sgt. 1st Class Michael James Goble's death was the 20th combat fatality in Afghanistan this year, making 2019 the deadliest year for U.S. troops in that country in five years.
The Pentagon has confirmed a green beret from New Jersey has been killed in Afghanistan 33 year old Sargent Michael Goebel of Washington Township that's south Jersey. Died Sunday in Kunduz Province. The Defense Department is not commenting on how he died only that the incident remains under investigation. Coble was assigned to the first battalion seventh airborne special services group out of Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

