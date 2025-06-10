Greta Thunberg deported from Israel, officials say

Activist Greta Thunberg was deported on Tuesday, a day after the Gaza-bound ship she was on was seized by the Israeli military, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

June 10, 2025

