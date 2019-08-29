Greta Thunberg in New York, Mexico attack, Pedro Almodovar: World in Photos, Aug. 29

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:59 | 08/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Greta Thunberg in New York, Mexico attack, Pedro Almodovar: World in Photos, Aug. 29
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:59","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65271231","title":"Greta Thunberg in New York, Mexico attack, Pedro Almodovar: World in Photos, Aug. 29","url":"/International/video/greta-thunberg-york-mexico-attack-pedro-almodovar-world-65271231"}