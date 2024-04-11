Growing fears of an Iran retaliation against Israel

The U.S. has received intel indicating Iran is prepping for a military strike on Israel. Bradley Bowan, with the Center on Military and Political Power, joins the Big Story to discuss the threat.

April 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live