-
Now Playing: Wild animals are roaming the streets and reclaiming the world
-
Now Playing: Hungry kangaroos line up for feeding
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 15, 2020
-
Now Playing: Promising new development in Oxford University vaccine trial
-
Now Playing: Risk to children an unexpected and growing concern
-
Now Playing: Llamas deliver essentials to self-isolating seniors
-
Now Playing: Flash floods hit Milan after heavy rainfall
-
Now Playing: International Nurses Day, Graduation, Attack in Kabul: The Week in Photos, May 15
-
Now Playing: Curious koala explores school grounds amid COVID-19 lockdown
-
Now Playing: Promising results in trial for COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Latin America’s epicenter for the outbreak in Brazil
-
Now Playing: Botched Venezuela coup fallout
-
Now Playing: Signs of strength during COVID-19 pandemic
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 14, 2020
-
Now Playing: Giant pandas in Canada to return to China due to bamboo shortage
-
Now Playing: German nuclear power station demolished
-
Now Playing: Kids return to preschool in Paris
-
Now Playing: Tens of thousands evacuated as typhoon hits eastern Philippines
-
Now Playing: Chefs prepare 40,000 meals for people affected by the pandemic in Bangkok