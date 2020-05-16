Grown-up orphan kangaroos meet orphan joeys at sanctuary

More
The Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs, Australia, was built as a safe haven for orphaned kangaroos.
0:44 | 05/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Grown-up orphan kangaroos meet orphan joeys at sanctuary

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"The Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs, Australia, was built as a safe haven for orphaned kangaroos.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70715736","title":"Grown-up orphan kangaroos meet orphan joeys at sanctuary","url":"/International/video/grown-orphan-kangaroos-meet-orphan-joeys-sanctuary-70715736"}