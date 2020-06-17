Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for 'Guard alpaca' confronts police
God Al back. God love him. We'll as the Olympics ago hoping it's. Just. God Al back. God lump. It was done. Only thank you gonna look good. This.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:36","description":"Police officers in Australia were confronted by a territorial alpaca while serving a warrant.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71300711","title":"'Guard alpaca' confronts police","url":"/International/video/guard-alpaca-confronts-police-71300711"}