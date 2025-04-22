Gunmen kill at least 20 tourists in Kashmir, India, police say

Indian police say gunmen have killed at least 20 tourists at a resort in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

April 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live