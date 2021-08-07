Transcript for Haitian police kill 7, arrest 6 in connection with president’s assassination

Police in Haiti now say they've arrested four more suspects in the assassination of president Joseph no lowliest. And that brings the total to six suspects detained in seven killed. But investigators are still looking for more of those responsible as Haiti's First Lady is now recovering in a Miami hospital. Marcus Moore is there in Miami with the latest Marcus what do we know about these suspects so far. Bob Diane good afternoon we have learned from the minister of of elections in Haiti that an American citizen who lives. Public ties to Haiti. Is among the six who were taken into custody in connection with the assassination happened on Wednesday. The assassination of that the president and the wounding of the first lady of those are the only details we know at this point I'll bet that American citizen who's been identified. As James so lodge. It's as for the others we of course have heard reports of various nationalities but. No other good script there's of the suspects nor any details. Thought Diana of what their roles may have allegedly were in the. The assassination this week. And markets it appears we are fluid situation in the country but do we know what the next day or two will look like in Haiti. What what kind of becoming as you know it it's to Haiti has already been a very volatile place just today in the past a few months with a lot of political turmoil. As well as street violence that has that taken hold in the country and right now. Our Haiti is pretty much on lockdown as martial law there the international airport has been shut down people are largely staying in their homes. Off of the street supporter of friends which is usually a very busy place all all in response suit what happened this week but there have been reports. That that people have been surrounding one of the police stations where the suspects. Some of them have been been hailed have been held. So how we've seen that but in the coming days what we can expected that this investigation will continue to unfold. Father still a lot of pan and commit this fact and then of course the question why but beyond that. What will be when will the border reopened because their people who live. In Haiti and they work in the Dominican Republic who have not been able to go back across the border who lead to support their families. And then there are goods that need to get into the country as well so. We can expect those. Issues and those elements to develop as the days go forward. Again and this is assassination. President JaVale. Jim now look more east of his wife was injured during that attack as well do we know how the First Lady is doing markets. Bob Kenneth no official word from the hospital all we know is that she was in stable condition. And when she was brought to the hospital yesterday flown in here on a private jet. And then taken to a Jackson memorial here in Miami. And while she was stable. All we were told that she still had critical injuries that at the latest word we have we just reached out of the hospital again this afternoon they had no comment. On her condition but certainly a lot of prayers for the First Lady. As she recovers here in the US. Definitely all right Marcus Moore there on the ground Miami thank you sir. Meanwhile the US is vowing to work with the government of Haiti to support the Haitian people after US secretary of state anti blink and spoke to Haiti's acting prime minister by phone. Now some in congress say the US needs a new policy toward Haiti democratic congressman Andy Levin co chair of the house Haiti caucus. Is here with more on that congressman. Thanks so much for being here I know you've written that it's absurd. That prime minister Claude Joseph says the military and security forces in Haiti. How the situation under control they are now why do you find that so hard to believe. Well look what just rings. I mean they had this brazen assassination. President that's the first time that's happened I believe it 100 years. And more broadly. The kidnappings. Being. Massacres. Around their bin. Upwards of chewed 300 people chilled just this year. 40500. In the last three years. And it's the worst security crisis Haiti space in the long timed so it's a very dire situation as you. Mentioned their prime minister is just an acting prime minister the president had actually replaced him before he was made. So the new prime minister Ariel already says he's really good prime minister and clog Josef. Who was only to acting prime minister says he's the prime minster. And they are the sixth and seventh. Prime minister oops. That. This presidents. You know showed no more wiese had appointed. There's no parliament. Theirs. The head of the Supreme Court died of cold did recently. So it's really an unprecedented situation. And as you mentioned it points out that it's time for the US. Not to. Just sort of try to prop up whoever happens to be there clean power. But actually work with Haitian civil society. With good Catholic Church Protestant churches the bar association's. Human rights groups the business community. To really create an interim government that chin build. To restore democracy. In Haiti. So as you point out eighty he was already in the midst of a constitutional crisis. When this assassination happened you said that the international community including the US failed to heed calls. From the Haitian people to support a Haitian led democratic transition so how do you think the US failed here and what kind of changes are you pushing for a specifically. Well the United States continued to say that your and Elmo he's had another year of his term when that was. Broadly. Not accepted by the Haitian legal community human rights community political opposition. Almost really nobody in besides that president himself. And you know. Let's remember that only Arab percent of Haitians even participated. In the election. They actually want him so he really never had a proper mandate. And it's arranged for us to really see the whole Haitian people. Not just work with a tiny elite. It and in own pets Joseph bill in with friends in some relief but really work with the brother Brett the nation's civil society. To say we want to support you in having he should resign. And Haitian red transition back to democracy. I'm I think that's so we need to do. He talked a lot about security and a year old legislation barring US military assistant to the Haitian armed forces site in their leadership's human rights records. But the Haitian ambassador to the US says it's because those forces don't have international support. That this assassination attacks like it were possible so what's your take on that Howland do we help Haiti become more safe and secure. Yes all week long supported the Haitian national police and we should do that. But re creating a Haitian Army which is literally led by human rights abusers from earlier era us. It's not the answer whoever assassinated the president if they were foreigners. That is obviously outrageous thing and a huge problem. But let's be our eyes Iranian. There are gains. That word I into the president cruel. We're running rampant they trade around in the streets with to treat impunity. Even after everyone knows they committed horrifying massacres. So that you can't have elections under those circumstances. We need to work together to help the Haitian people have a secure situation yet. And rebuild democracy I am the one of huge confidence in is the Haitian people themselves. They want democracy you know Diane in ninth 1990 Sefton. I Wendy's eating when people for the first enshrined have a presidential election. And I came under we all came under at this polling place I was that on the outskirts important trends. Guns fired from people trying to disrupt the election. And I saw people run away screaming obviously you know they were being Shara are. Within fifteen minutes the line reefs formed. And an old woman said to me I was an observer writes I said oh my gosh get bashed and observed and I asked her in real you know. Why did you come but they were shouldn't you. And she said I never had a chance. To vote before and he and indeed the person chooses the government of my country. And that spirit is runs throughout the Haitian people. I know it's there we just need to get help them find the conditions where they can rebuild democracy and it's not about having election. ASAP. Because elections are part of democracy. We will you know we have to have the basic conditions in place and we have to support Haitian people. In building those conditions congress is going to be either play our role. Current congressman Andy Levin we appreciate your time today thank you. Thanks so much experiencing here.

