Transcript for Haley visits Venezuela border, announces $9 million in humanitarian aid

Venezuelan used to be a thriving successful. Country. And now you look at our Venezuelan Brothers and sisters and their having to cross this parades. To get food and medicine these were professionals these were people had a light these were people that we're doing all that they could. To have a better life and now they're having to come over to Columbia by the thousands. To get help. And this all goes to the fact that I. I I can't stress enough. The majora over a gene is doing this to the Venezuelan people these are his people. These are the people he should be feeding beach are the people he should be giving medicine to these are the people. They he should be giving jobs to in making sure they have a good quality of life but instead he is protecting himself. And he's allowing them to cross over this bridge. CEM why is like one meal a day this is a crisis where. The region has not been as loud and activists we would like to see we think they need to do more but the the international community to world in general needs to realize. That we have a dictator in Venezuela. That is doing everything to protect himself and has sacrificing all of the Venezuelan people to do it. The United States today. And today has already given sixty plus million dollars to the Venezuelan crisis we're gonna announced today that we're giving nine million more. The nine million normal go towards water sanitation that'll go to health needs it will go to. The sterilizations and medicines and things like that to really help the Venezuelan people.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.