Hamas accepts new ceasefire proposal from mediators

Both Israel and Hamas are negotiating over the number of living hostages to be released and talks to actually end the war. 

March 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live