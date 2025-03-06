Hamas dismisses Trump ultimatum to release all remaining hostages

The militant group reiterated that it will only free the remaining Israeli hostages in exchange for a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. ABC News’ James Longman reports.

March 6, 2025

