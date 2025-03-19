Hamas will be 'hammered' until hostages released, Israeli official says

Israel's renewed campaign of strikes in the Gaza Strip will continue until all remaining hostages are released, an Israeli official told ABC News. ABC News’ Matt Rivers reports.

March 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live