Hamas, Israel exchange dead hostages for Palestinian prisoners

Israel and Hamas will move forward with a hostage exchange with Hamas returning the bodies of four dead hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

February 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live