Hamas to release 6 more hostages, bodies of 4 others

This latest hostage release is due to take place on Saturday, Hamas and Israel confirmed.

February 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live