Hamas says it will release American hostage Edan Alexander

Alexander was 19 when he was taken in southern Israel during the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023. ABC News’ Matt Gutman reports.

March 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live