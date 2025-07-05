Hamas says it 'responded positively' to temporary ceasefire deal proposal with Israel

Hamas announced it has submitted a "positive response" to the current ceasefire and hostage exchange proposal ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the White House.

July 5, 2025

