Hamas response to proposed hostage deal 'positive,' Qatari prime minister says

At a press conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Qatari prime minister said Hamas issued a "positive" response to the proposed framework for a deal exchanging hostages.

February 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live