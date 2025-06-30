Hamas-run media accuses Israeli forces of deliberately firing on civilians

ABC News foreign correspondent Tom Soufi Burridge and ABC News contributor Darrell Blocker, a former senior CIA operative, explain a delicate situation in the Middle East.

June 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live