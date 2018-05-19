Harry, Markle take carriage ride through Windsor

More
The newly-married, royal couple take a carriage ride through streets lined with fans to Windsor Castle.
13:33 | 05/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Harry, Markle take carriage ride through Windsor

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55290685,"title":"Harry, Markle take carriage ride through Windsor","duration":"13:33","description":"The newly-married, royal couple take a carriage ride through streets lined with fans to Windsor Castle. ","url":"/International/video/harry-markle-carriage-ride-windsor-55290685","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.