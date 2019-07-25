Transcript for Heat-battered bathers get eyeful at Eiffel Tower fountains

When you plan has pleaded not expect this at all I'm so glad that mean that there maybe I'm having a conditioning available details mother Eva didn't get back. He's had such a big time appreciate have been so accommodating even getting water wherever we go. We got to play enough this is amazing we're really had a good time. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.