Transcript for Heat wave, gusty winds expected in the West sparking fire weather watch

And a few things to know before you go a heat wave and gusty winds are expected in the west this weekend sparking a new fire weather watch. During what's already California's worst fire season on record. Flames lit up the skies firefighters try to get these fires under control. Wind gusts in northern California could get to above thirty miles per hour and temperatures in some parts are forecast to hit nearly 100 degrees. And there is a royal baby on the way prince says UGD and her husband Jack announced on instant brand they are expecting a baby an early twenty point one. The queen and the duke of Edinburgh are said to be delighted. With the couple's first child congratulations to them. And Disney has unveiled a new art installation with a moving tribute to black panther starts haven't Bozeman. The installation titled king Chad shows Bozeman standing next to a kid in the hospital gown and black panther mask giving Philip Condit forever salute to each other. Bozeman often visited kids in the hospital before losing his own life to cancer. Tribute will be available in the downtown Disney district through this year Disney is the parent company of ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.