Heavy snowfall blankets Milan

More
The area surrounding the Duomo cathedral in Italy was covered in nearly 6 inches of snow.
0:36 | 12/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Heavy snowfall blankets Milan
Or. Yeah. Been. Oh and yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:36","description":"The area surrounding the Duomo cathedral in Italy was covered in nearly 6 inches of snow.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74952607","title":"Heavy snowfall blankets Milan","url":"/International/video/heavy-snowfall-blankets-milan-74952607"}