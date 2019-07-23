Now Playing: Taxi crashes into NYC restaurant

Now Playing: NYC taxi crashes into Manhattan restaurant

Now Playing: Heroic taxi driver stops out-of-control car

Now Playing: Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo won't face sexual assault charges

Now Playing: T. rex leads police on hilarious chase in England

Now Playing: Drone footage shows boats circling British-flagged tanker captured by Iran

Now Playing: Mystery surrounding young couple found murdered on remote highway in Canada

Now Playing: Marchers protest against Puerto Rico's governor

Now Playing: President Trump denies Iran has captured 17 CIA spies

Now Playing: US-Iran tensions escalates after Iran arrests 17 alleged spies

Now Playing: Dust devil swirls through Queensland ranch

Now Playing: Firefighters work to extinguish wildfires across central Portugal

Now Playing: Hot weather, wildfires and swimming : World in Photos, July 22

Now Playing: 17 US spies captured by Iran could be sentenced to death

Now Playing: Ukrainian soldier brings out big guns for this 'Bottle Cap Challenge'

Now Playing: Good Samaritan helps police catch suspect trying to flee

Now Playing: India successfully launches unmanned spacecraft to far side of the moon

Now Playing: Snails slug it out at World Snail Racing Championships

Now Playing: See adorable new photos of Prince George for his 6th birthday