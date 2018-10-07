Transcript for Historic floods pose daunting task as dozens die

Japan. Countries never seen anything like this historical levels of rain triggering floods and landslides. We're told the latest numbers here are killing at least 100 people. Rivers overflowing turning towns into lakes and leaving some people stranded on top of rooftops. Dozens of still missing as cleanup efforts are just getting under way at least ten people are dead and dozens more injured by a train derailment in Turkey. Nearly 400 passengers were heading to this stumble. When five of the train's cars came off the rails no official word on the cause but heavy rains and a landslide may be to blame.

