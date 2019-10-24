Transcript for Honduran president’s brother charged in New York federal court

To New York now and the federal drug trafficking conviction of the brother of the president of Honduras a federal jury last week convicted Tony Hernandez. And importing nearly 200000. Kilos of cocaine to the United States was caught. After writing law enforcement officials to protect his shipments into this country. This case is putting a spotlight on Honduras one of the poorest and most violent countries in Central America. But of course has been that point of origin for a lot of those migrants that have been showing up at the southern were also raising some questions now. About that country's president who is supportive of president trump. And he is immigration crackdown here in the United States so what are the implications for a for the United States for foreign aid to Honduras and what's this mean. Four Honduras itself let's bring in Jeff currencies are freelance reporter I has been here on the debriefed before his cover the trial Jeffords to see you. I'm you were in the courtroom for this thing in the southern district of New York from the beginning. Recap the case for some why is this conviction so significant. 00. Yeah all. It. Oh. Rader fire. Earl. Our record our earth. Our. Laurie. And they've really oh man. And they're. There. You don't do it. There. And then it actually worked. It ain't it where we're. Fighter. Oh. Two Lara and what BO where east. Go what is the OE. Eight and oh they are. Bigger local. Nor or. We are. Oral. And is. Career riot in more are. Aimed more trans. And. And this is again the brother of the president of Honduras convicted in a United States federal court for this trafficking charge. Jeff and the connection to the president. His brother is significant here because. The president of Honduras one now overseeing millions of dollars in the United States for an aide to president trump. Just approved right. President under or letter and Eden unindicted co girder. He what are. Darker green. Incur and Erin. All the it and her career. Why there aren't there and our ordered. Earlier. So. Branded. O what was and I and it is there are leaders aren't. At all order. Yeah and finds it. Neighbor Peters. No. And Erdogan and it were ever brought her back. Her. Already paid by. So well. There's. Been brought. And no. It appeared that eats it then so be sure to include rural by the ordained. I don't. You have very close there with his brother obviously just convicted in United States federal court in this it's a story that we will keep our eyes on we will see. Where this trail of alleged corruption in Honduras it takes us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.