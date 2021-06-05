Hondurans fleeing violence, corruption at home

ABC News' Rachel Scott reports on the factors Honduran migrants are fleeing and the diplomatic challenges U.S. lawmakers face when dealing with President Juan Orlando Hernandez.
6:08 | 05/06/21

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hondurans fleeing violence, corruption at home

