Transcript for Hong Kong crippled by strike, protests

That is going to push Hong Kong so the birch. Often very dangerous situation Hong Kong is on the verge of a very dangerous situation the words of chief executive carry lobbed. Okay. Hanson violence filled with the city. Police find take Gaza demonstrates is prompting anger and confusion. This morning a widespread strikes crippling travel across the city. Activists holding up trains by forcing subway doors they've had triggering along keys and delays. More than 200 flights council that the test is destructive raids surrounding the affluent. Making her first public appearance in two weeks chief exec to carry Lama once again refusing to resign. The living instead stuck warning pretty you know they want to revolution until liberate Hong Kong. These actions are ready flawed beyond their original Klitschko the Mans and challenges on national sovereignty. And these illegal actions endanger the one country two systems and destroys Hong Kong's prosperity. Hong Kong's unrest now we use to its tenth consecutive week. The protests are dividing the population while many supports the demonstrated the Mann's. Patients for the ongoing pale sun disruption. Is wearing Sen. Jim and I brought an ABC news London.

