Transcript for Hong Kong protesters celebrate China's National Day despite police banning holiday

I write we begin in Hong Kong a C a pro democracy protesters dressed in all black violently clashing with police as they continue their fight. For autonomy protests of the have been on since June. And continuing today on the seventieth anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and it's quite the contrast you can see there on the mainland China. Holding the largest military parade ever in Beijing's I wanna go to Ian panel who's right there in the middle of it all on the ground in Hong Kong for the latest. In good to see you quite the contrast between the mainland and Hong Kong. Yeah exactly jubilation and celebration mass celebrations go ones are that this aren't completely different. On a broad picture where we we're outside one of the police stations as being the central focus of a lot of the protests tea. In the last couple of seconds the breeze is just by tig I just Greg gets out to the window. And blue dye put it is laced with happens right and I could tell you every single adult is staying and and they sprayed this just don't residents who come out to voice their objections to the conduct of the police and that's what's really fueling being sick that began as a single issue but now is about much more. Billion just for clarity you know when this started it was about that extra bit. Extradition bill but that's been shelved so now what are the demands from the people there. Well committee look I don't know if you can still had made. But the reason that this group you'll watch it was originally about a single extradition bill. But it became about much more partly because of the response of the police say with CNET that capacity to tolerate criticism has evaporated to almost nothing we've seen them arrest citizens who just means spending on the sidewalk. Albeit Barack backing them complaining about their tactics but they've arrested those kinds of people. All right.

