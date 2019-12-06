Now Playing: Women's World Cup, 'castellers' in Barcelona, a migrant: World in Photos

Now Playing: Protests in Hong Kong, Belmont Stakes, a pilgrimage in Germany: World in Photos

Now Playing: Hong Kong protests, Women's World Cup win, Toy Story shoes: World in Photos

Now Playing: Hong Kong protests continue to heat up

Now Playing: US envoy to Africa to meet military leaders as deadly protests erupt in Sudan

Now Playing: Team USA dominates Thailand in Women's World Cup

Now Playing: Police fire tear gas at Hong Kong protesters

Now Playing: Across the Pond: Uganda reports 1st Ebola case

Now Playing: Police disperse Hong Kong protesters with tear gas

Now Playing: Protesters set up barricades in heart of Hong Kong

Now Playing: US women's national team makes debut at FIFA World Cup 2019

Now Playing: Protesters in Hong Kong calling for new demonstrations over extradition proposal

Now Playing: Honduran citizens hoping for improvements at home amid migrant crisis

Now Playing: Report claims Kim Jong Un's brother was CIA source

Now Playing: Hippos invade rugby playing field

Now Playing: Newborn baby elephant calf takes first steps

Now Playing: Across the Pond: Official Vatican document opposes gender change

Now Playing: Trump points to big, secret announcement in deal with Mexico