More hostages expected to be handed over as Gaza cease-fire enters 7th day

ABC News’ Ines de la Cuetara is in Israel as the cease-fire continues and more hostages are expected to be released by Hamas.

November 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live