Hotel guest returns to room and finds seal taking a nap inside

The seal became "quite grumpy due to his disturbed beauty sleep."

February 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live