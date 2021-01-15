Huge religious festival goes ahead despite coronavirus pandemic

More
Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, begins in India despite coronavirus concerns.
0:51 | 01/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Huge religious festival goes ahead despite coronavirus pandemic
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:51","description":"Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, begins in India despite coronavirus concerns.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75276421","title":"Huge religious festival goes ahead despite coronavirus pandemic","url":"/International/video/huge-religious-festival-ahead-coronavirus-pandemic-75276421"}