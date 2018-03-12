Transcript for Hundred arrested in Paris protest

Overseas this morning Paris is on edge this city is dealing with its worst riots in more than a decade. Dozens of people have been injured hundreds have been arrested protesters are furious over gas prices and the cost of living. They chaos is hitting the tourism industry a major landmark has even been vandalized. ABC's Emily Rao is here with the latest on this and we good morning. Good morning Terrelle the president of France called an emergency meeting last night to address the rioting he says those responsible for the violence will pay for their actions. Over the weekend some of the most iconic streets of Paris closed at ten race and instead filled with smoke and tear gas. Protesters known as the yellen jackets expressing their outrage at rising gas prices in the cost of living. Some peaceful on their third straight Saturday demonstrations but others turning violent I was scared I had no idea how it would escalate then people start looking over cars. Police using water cannons and tear gas to control the unrest they say let more than a 130. Hurt officers arresting more than 400 people. Some of the activists. Looting stores and torching cars along leash on city today and tagging the arcade tree on with graffiti reading yellow jackets will trying out. French president and menu on the crowned returning from the G-20 summit in Argentina. Touring the DNA Jane on the verge of declaring a state of emergency. Now the protesters say no crown and his gas tax plan are at a Thai T says the tax hike is needed to curb global warming. And since today's yellow jacket movement started in mid November at least two people have been killed. And hundreds injured in clashes that stemmed from these protests surround. And we around thank you so much.

