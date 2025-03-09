Hundreds of civilians reported killed amid clashes of new government, Assad loyalists

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based war monitor that tracks casualties, reported that 1,018 people have been killed as of Saturday.

March 9, 2025

