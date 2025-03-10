Hundreds killed during violent clashes in Syria

ABC News' James Longman reports on violent clashes between Sunni and Shia Muslims that left hundreds dead in Syria last week just months after dictator Bashar al-Assad was forced to flee the country. 

March 10, 2025

