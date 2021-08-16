US not seen as trustworthy ally after abandoning Middle East partners: Expert Former Homeland Security official Elizabeth Neumann discusses how the U.S. is viewed after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Biden admin lays blame for Taliban takeover on Afghanistan army National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the Afghan forces “decided not to step up and fight for their country.”

Biden on Afghanistan: 'I do not regret my decision' President Joe Biden said he does not regret withdrawing troops from Afghanistan as the Taliban retook much of the nation.