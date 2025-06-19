Hurricane Erick hits Mexico's Pacific Coast as a Category 3 storm

Erick made landfall on Mexico's western state of Oaxaca.

June 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live