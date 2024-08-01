Husband & daughter of freed American give first reaction to prisoner swap

With their family preparing to soon reunite, ABC News’ Trevor Ault speaks with the husband and daughter of Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva after she was released from Russian custody.

August 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live