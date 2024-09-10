IDF defends strike on Gaza's Khan Younis humanitarian area

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said a Monday night strike on tents in a designated humanitarian zone in the southern Gaza Strip targeted Hamas figures "directly involved" in the Oct. 7 attack.

September 10, 2024

