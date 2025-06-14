IDF spokesperson on Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear program

IDF international spokesperson Nadav Shoshani joins ABC News Live to discuss the exchange of missiles between Israel and Iran Friday night.

June 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live