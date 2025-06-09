IDF stops Greta Thunberg, aid boat from reaching Gaza

Activists set out on a boat attempting to protest Israel’s restrictions on humanitarian aid for Gaza. ABC News’ Maggie Rulli reports.

June 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live