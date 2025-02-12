Immigration Crackdown

ABC News is on the frontlines for a full week of major immigration changes - a promise by President Trump to overhaul the immigration system as multiple communities, industries, and families impacted.

February 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live