Impeachment vote, France strike, ‘Star Wars’ premiere: The Week In Pictures

More
A look at this week's top photos from around the globe,
2:42 | 12/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Impeachment vote, France strike, ‘Star Wars’ premiere: The Week In Pictures
Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:42","description":"A look at this week's top photos from around the globe, ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"67858091","title":"Impeachment vote, France strike, ‘Star Wars’ premiere: The Week In Pictures ","url":"/International/video/impeachment-vote-france-strike-star-wars-premiere-week-67858091"}