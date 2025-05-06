India fires several missiles at 'terrorist infrastructure' in Pakistan, India says

The attacks, labeled Operation Sindoor, targeted nine sites of "terrorist infrastructure," according to the Indian Defense Ministry.

May 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live