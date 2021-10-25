Indian city breaks own Guinness world record by lighting 900,000 oil lamps

The northern Indian city of Ayodhya broke its own word record by lighting 900,000 oil lamps and burning them for at least 45 minutes as part of Diwali celebrations.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live