India’s COVID surge, Academy Awards, Italy reopens: World in Photos, April 26

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:49 | 04/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for India’s COVID surge, Academy Awards, Italy reopens: World in Photos, April 26

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:49","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77324161","title":"India’s COVID surge, Academy Awards, Italy reopens: World in Photos, April 26","url":"/International/video/indias-covid-surge-academy-awards-italy-reopens-world-77324161"}